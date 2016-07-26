July 26 Alimera Sciences Inc:
* Announces record second quarter 2016 revenue
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $9.3 million to $9.5 million
* Says modified liquidity and revenue covenants in its
existing loan agreement with Hercules Capital Inc
* Says modification allows for reduction of Alimera's
liquidity threshold
* Q2 revenue view $7.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says modifies its liquidity and revenue covenants under
its loan facility
* Says Q2 2016 u.s. Revenue is expected to be in range of
$7.0 million to $7.2 million
* Says modification reduces Co's trailing three-month
revenue requirement through period ending August 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)