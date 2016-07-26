July 26 T. Rowe Price Group Inc
* Investment advisory revenues earned in Q2 of 2016 from T.
Rowe price mutual funds distributed in U.S. were $669.1 million,
down 2 pct
* Capital expenditures for 2016 to be up to $180 million, of
which about two-thirds is planned for technology initiatives
* Q2 assets under management increased to $776.6 billion
* Q2 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* T. Rowe Price group reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.76 including items
* Q2 revenue $1.0 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Firm expects capital expenditures for 2016 to be up to
$180 million
