July 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.02
* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - capital expenditures totaled $833
million for second-quarter 2016
* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - sales volumes for year 2016 are
expected to approximate 5.0 billion pounds of copper , 1.7
million ounces of gold
* Freeport-McMoRan Inc - sales volumes for year 2016 are
expected to approximate 76 million pounds of molybdenum and 47.4
mmboe
* Freeport-McMoRan - second-quarter 2016 consolidated copper
sales totaled 1.1 billion pounds, higher than second-quarter
2015 sales of 964 million pounds
* Second-Quarter 2016 consolidated gold sales of 156
thousand ounces, lower than q2 2015 sales of 352 thousand ounces
* Freeport-McMoRan-Sales volumes for q3 expected to
approximate 1.3 billion pounds copper , 410 thousand ounces
gold, 20 million pounds molybdenum, 11.4 mmboe
* Freeport-McMoRan - based on current sales volume and cost
estimates, cash production costs are expected to approximate
$15.50 per boe for year 2016.
* Qtrly revenue $3.33 billion versus $3.94 billion
* Q2 revenue view $3.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Freeport-McMoRan inc - capital expenditures are expected
to approximate $3.1 billion for the year 2016
* Freeport-McMoRan inc - at june 30, 2016, fcx had no
borrowings and $3.5 billion available under its $3.5 billion
revolving credit facility.
* "continues to aggressively manage production, exploration
and administrative costs and capital spending"
* Freeport-Mcmoran inc - as part of its plan to reduce debt,
intends to commence at-the-market offering of up to $1.5 billion
of common stock
* "may also issue additional debt or convertible securities
to repay or refinance existing debt"
* Freeport-McMoRan reports second-quarter and six-month 2016
results
* Q2 loss per share $0.38
* Q2 average realized price was $2.18 per pound for copper
versus $2.77 year ago
* Freeport-McMoRan inc - at june 30, 2016, consolidated debt
totaled $19.3 billion and consolidated cash totaled $352 million
* Q2 average realized price was $1292 per ounce for gold
versus $1,173 year ago
* Freeport-McMoRan - FCX continues to evaluate a potential
large-scale milling operation at el abra to process additional
sulfide material
* Freeport-McMoRan- revised plans at tenke incorporate a 50%
reduction in capital spending for 2016
* Freeport-McMoRan- to date, announced over $4 billion in
transactions, received aggregate cash consideration of $1.4
billion, including $87 million in july 2016
