July 26 Fly Leasing Ltd

* Three boeing 787-8 dreamliner aircraft were purchased in a sale and leaseback transaction with a flag carrier

* FLY purchased two boeing 737-800 aircraft from a south American airline, which it has leased to a leading Asian carrier on six-year leases

* Purchased aircraft are on 12-year leases

* FLY leasing acquires five aircraft

* Three boeing 787-8 dreamliner aircraft were purchased in a sale and leaseback transaction with a leading flag carrier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: