July 26 Sun Bancorp, Inc.

* Announces second quarter earnings: net income of $3.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share; declares quarterly common cash dividend of $0.01-first in company's history

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Net interest income was $14.9 million for quarter ended June 30, 2016, compared to $14.5 million for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* "In second half of 2016, we expect to experience additional savings from expiring leases, anticipated reductions in insurance premiums" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)