July 26 Banner Corp
* Banner Corporation earns $21.0 million, or $0.61 per
diluted share, in the second quarter of 2016; second quarter
highlighted by strong revenue growth
* Q2 earnings per share $0.61
* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $114.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net income increased to $21.0 million, compared to
$17.8 million in preceding quarter
* Q2 net interest income, before provision for loan losses,
increased to $93.1 million, compared to $91.0 million in
preceding quarter.
