July 26 Kimco Realty Corp

* Kimco Realty Corp.and Krcx North Holdings, Llc announce Redemption Of Canadian Connection with redemption, Kimco expects to incur a one-time prepayment charge of approximately CAD $33.1 million in Q3 of 2016

* Kimco Realty Corp.and Krcx North Holdings, Llc announce Redemption of Canadian-Denominated series 3 and series 4 notes totaling $350 million