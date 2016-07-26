July 26 Citrix Systems Inc
* Citrix reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20
* Q2 earnings per share $0.77
* Q2 revenue $843 million versus I/B/E/S view $816.6 million
* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.18 to $1.20
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.00 to $5.10
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.71 to $0.74
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.86 to $2.99
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $820 million to $830 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters
