July 26 Anadarko announces second-quarter results

* Second-Quarter sales volumes of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (ngls) totaled 72 million boe, or an average of 792,000 boe per day

* Year to date, anadarko has generated approximately $2.5 billion in monetizations

* Retired $3 billion of near-term maturities with proceeds from debt issued during q1

* Q2 total revenue $1,915 million versus $2,636 million

* Increasing midpoint of full-year divestiture-adjusted sales-volume guidance by 2 million boe

* Q2 revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anadarko ended q2 with approximately $1.4 billion of cash on hand.

* Quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $1.36 including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Should commodity-price outlook improve, will evaluate redeploying some additional cash toward highest-quality u.s. Onshore opportunities

* Increased high end of target range to $3.5 billion in total proceeds from monetizing assets expected by year end