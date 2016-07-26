July 26 Landec Corp
* Sees consolidated revenues to grow 3% to 6% in fiscal 2017
* Sees fiscal 2017 lifecore revenues and salad product
revenues growing at lower double digits
* Landec Corp. reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.09 to $0.11
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 3 to 6 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $129 million to $133 million
* Q4 revenue $135.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $130 million
* For Q1 of fiscal 2017, expect revenues to be $129 million
to $133 million
* For Q1 of fiscal 2017 expect net income to be $0.09 to
$0.11 per share
* Expect consolidated net income to increase 50% to 70% in
fiscal 2017
* Estimated eps range of $0.53 to $0.60 for fiscal 2017
