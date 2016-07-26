July 26 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd
* Bolstered its fleet with addition of two supramax vessels
* Pangaea has amended a coa in gulf of mexico that is
scheduled to commence in september
* Contract in gulf of mexico increased from 400,000 metric
tons per annum to 700,000 metric tons per annum for coming year
* New logistics based coa wherein it will provide
transportation of 3.5 million tons of construction material to
major port on u.s. East coast
* Amended contract in gulf of mexico has potential for
increase to continue for remainder of five-year term of coa
* Pangaea logistics solutions provides business update
* Expects two new vessels to be accretive to earnings
* Logistics based coa will commence in september and is
expected to generate approximately $29 million in gross revenue
over 14 months
* Gulf of mexico coa will contribute approximately $20
million in gross revenue over five-year period
