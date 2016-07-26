July 26 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd

* Bolstered its fleet with addition of two supramax vessels

* Pangaea has amended a coa in gulf of mexico that is scheduled to commence in september

* Contract in gulf of mexico increased from 400,000 metric tons per annum to 700,000 metric tons per annum for coming year

* New logistics based coa wherein it will provide transportation of 3.5 million tons of construction material to major port on u.s. East coast

* Amended contract in gulf of mexico has potential for increase to continue for remainder of five-year term of coa

* Pangaea logistics solutions provides business update

* Expects two new vessels to be accretive to earnings

* Logistics based coa will commence in september and is expected to generate approximately $29 million in gross revenue over 14 months

* Gulf of mexico coa will contribute approximately $20 million in gross revenue over five-year period