July 26 Zions Bancorp
* Net interest income was $465 million for 2q16, up 3% from
1Q16 and up 10% from 2Q15
* Net charge-offs were $38 million in 2q16, compared to $36
million in 1Q16
* Says estimated basel III common equity Tier 1 capital
ratio was 11.94% at June 30, 2016, compared to 12.13% at March
31, 2016
* Says net interest margin increased to 3.39% in the second
quarter of 2016, compared to 3.35% in the first quarter of 2016
* Zions Bancorp. reports second quarter financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $30 million,
compared to $36 million in 1Q16
* Says tangible book value per common share increased to
$28.72 at june 30, 2016, compared to $28.20 at march 31, 2016
* Net charge-offs for oil and gas loans were $37 million in
2Q16, compared to $36 million in 1Q16
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: