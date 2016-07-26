July 26 NCR Corp
* Says $47 million of cash proceeds received from IPS
divestiture
* Sees 2016 revenue to be $6.325 billion to $6.400 billion
* Sees 2016 GAAP diluted earnings per share to be $2.25 to
$2.35 and 2016 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be $2.90
to $3.00
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.57 to $0.62
* Sees Q3 2016 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77 to $0.82
* NCR announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.72
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Q2 revenue $1.62 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.56 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion
* Says 2016 full year revenue guidance raised and earnings
and cash flow guidance reaffirmed
* Sees 2016 free cash flow to be $425 million to $475
million
* Says 2016 guidance includes impact of IPS divestiture,
expected foreign currency headwinds, and ongoing pension expense
* Says for Q3 of 2016, revenue is expected to be $1.62
billion to $1.64 billion
