July 26 CNO Financial Group Inc
* Continue to expect medicare supplement benefit ratio to be
in range of 70 percent to 73 percent during remainder of 2016
* Cno financial group reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share $0.33
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cno financial group inc qtrly new annualized premium
$101.9 million, down 3% from 2q15
* Continue to expect long-term care interest-adjusted
benefit ratio to be in range of 81 percent to 86 percent during
remainder of 2016
