July 27 Mcdermott International Inc :

* As of june 30, 2016, company's backlog was $4.4 billion, compared to $3.8 billion at march 31, 2016

* Restructuring costs are now expected to be approximately $12 million for full-year 2016

* Says company's potential revenue pipeline, including backlog, was $21.1 billion as of june 30, 2016

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $250 million

* Sees 2016 loss per share about $0.03

* Mcdermott reports second quarter 2016 financial and operational results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $706.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $753.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.08 excluding items

* Says at june 30, 2016, company had bids outstanding and target projects of approximately $16.7 billion in its pipeline

* Sees 2016 revenues about $2.7 billion

* Sees 2016 revenues about $2.7 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $2.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S