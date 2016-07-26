July 26 Globus Medical Inc :
* Preliminarily projects 2017 full year sales of $640M
including $40M from acquisition
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $583.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Globus Medical reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q2 earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $575 million
* Q2 revenue $137.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $141.8
million
* Sees full year 2016 gaap earnings per share of
approximately $1.17
