July 26 Alphatec Holdings Inc :

* Alphatec Holdings announces sale of international business to Globus Medical

* As part of transaction, Globus has also agreed to provide Alphatec a five-year senior secured credit facility of up to $30 million

* Expects to use portions of cash consideration to pay down approximately $69 million of existing debt and debt-related costs

* Globus will acquire Alphatec's international distribution operations and agreements

* Deal for $80 million