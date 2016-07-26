Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.
July 26 Alphatec Holdings Inc :
* Alphatec Holdings announces sale of international business to Globus Medical
* As part of transaction, Globus has also agreed to provide Alphatec a five-year senior secured credit facility of up to $30 million
* Expects to use portions of cash consideration to pay down approximately $69 million of existing debt and debt-related costs
* Globus will acquire Alphatec's international distribution operations and agreements
* Deal for $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.