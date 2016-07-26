July 26 United States Steel Corp Sees 2016
Results For Flat
* United states steel sees to be cash positive for year,
including approximately $400 million of cash benefits from
working capital improvements in 2016
* Rolled and european segments should each be higher than
their 2015 results
* United states steel corp sees 2016 results for tubular
segment should be lower than their 2015 results
* We will see better average realized prices, primarily in
our flat-rolled and european segments, in second half of year
* "while market conditions have improved recently, we remain
focused on lowering our break-even point"
* Q2 results improved significantly from q1 as european
segment posted its best results since q3 of 2008
* United states steel corporation reports improved 2016
second quarter results and stronger cash and liquidity position
* Q2 loss per share $0.32
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.34
* Q2 net sales $ 2.6 billion versus $2.90 billion last year
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda to be approximately $850 million
* Sees 2016 net earnings to be approximately $50 million, or
$0.34 per share
* Began to realize some benefit from recent price increases
in q2
* "encouraged that final affirmative determinations in
recent trade cases have been a catalyst for increasing steel
prices"
* "steel industry continues to face challenging conditions
as a result of global overcapacity and unfair trade practices"
