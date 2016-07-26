July 26 United States Steel Corp Sees 2016 Results For Flat

* United states steel sees to be cash positive for year, including approximately $400 million of cash benefits from working capital improvements in 2016

* Rolled and european segments should each be higher than their 2015 results

* United states steel corp sees 2016 results for tubular segment should be lower than their 2015 results

* We will see better average realized prices, primarily in our flat-rolled and european segments, in second half of year

* "while market conditions have improved recently, we remain focused on lowering our break-even point"

* Q2 results improved significantly from q1 as european segment posted its best results since q3 of 2008

* United states steel corporation reports improved 2016 second quarter results and stronger cash and liquidity position

* Q2 loss per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 net sales $ 2.6 billion versus $2.90 billion last year

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda to be approximately $850 million

* Sees 2016 net earnings to be approximately $50 million, or $0.34 per share

* Began to realize some benefit from recent price increases in q2

* "encouraged that final affirmative determinations in recent trade cases have been a catalyst for increasing steel prices"

"steel industry continues to face challenging conditions as a result of global overcapacity and unfair trade practices"