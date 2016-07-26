July 26 Bonavista Energy Corp

* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 FFO per share C$0.27

* Bonavista Energy Corp qtrly production revenues $90.9 million, down 39 percent

* "oversupply of natural gas in north america coupled with weak demand through a mild winter has led to a difficult start to 2016"

* As part of succession plan, in may 2015, hamilton stepped down as chief financial officer

* Average production for 2016 will remain at previously disclosed guidance of between 66,000 and 69,000 boe per day

* Glenn Hamilton will retire from Bonavista effective August 1, 2016; Hamilton served as chief financial officer from 2006 to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)