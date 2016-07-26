July 26 Gulfmark Offshore Inc
* Forecasting direct operating expenses to decrease
approximately 6% from Q2 to Q3 2016
* Company expects to incur approximately $2 million in
drydock expense during Q3
* Expects to fund commitments due Q1 2017 from cash on hand,
cash generated by operations, and borrowings under revolving
credit facilities.
* Gulfmark Offshore announces second quarter 2016 operating
results
* Q2 loss per share $0.57 excluding items
* Q2 revenue $30.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Recorded non-cash, pre-tax asset impairments of $46.2
million in quarter
* Sees gulfmark anticipates Q3 direct operating expenses to
be between $19 million and $21 million
* As of June 30, 2016, company had approximately $23 million
of non-cancelable capital commitments due in q1 2017
