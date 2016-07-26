July 26 DH Corp
* D+H announces second quarter 2016 earnings and realignment
of global operations
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.05
* Q2 revenue C$424 million versus I/B/E/S view C$421.6
million
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55
* Company has realigned organization, in which expected
gross savings of approximately $53 million are offset by
investments in new positions
* Says net savings are expected starting in middle of Q3
* Restructuring-Related expenses are estimated to be between
$30 million and $32 million, and will be recognized primarily in
2016
* During 2016 company expects to achieve net savings of
approximately $19 million of which 30% has been realized through
end of Q2
* Says will begin reporting under new business segments
commencing in Q1 of 2017
* "In U.S and Canada, while economic outlook is mixed, we
see no new changes that impact our current business in these
markets" in 2H
* Says estimated net savings of $25 million in annualized
compensation and related cost savings from realignment
* Says restructuring-related expenses totaling $22.0 million
and $28.8 million have been recorded in Q2 and year-to-date in
2016
* Says will continue to manage and report financial results
for GTBS, L&IC and Canada through end of 2016
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share
