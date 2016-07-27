BRIEF- R&I affirms NTT Urban Development's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
July 26 National Commerce Corp
* National commerce corporation announces second quarter 2016 earnings
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net interest margin (taxable equivalent) of 4.23%, up 0.01% from 4.22% reported for q2 of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
MILAN, May 19 EU Competition authorities have asked Italian banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in private capital as a condition to approve their request for state aid, a source close to the matter said on Friday.