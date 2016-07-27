BRIEF- R&I affirms NTT Urban Development's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
July 26 Randolph Bancorp Inc
* Randolph bancorp, inc. Reports results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2016
* Qtrly net interest income $2.9 million versus $2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
MILAN, May 19 EU Competition authorities have asked Italian banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in private capital as a condition to approve their request for state aid, a source close to the matter said on Friday.