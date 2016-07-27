BRIEF- R&I affirms NTT Urban Development's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
July 26 Cedar Realty Trust Inc
* Says offering 5.00 million common shares
* Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. announces pricing of common stock offering
* Says offer will result in approximately $39.3 million of gross proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
MILAN, May 19 EU Competition authorities have asked Italian banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in private capital as a condition to approve their request for state aid, a source close to the matter said on Friday.