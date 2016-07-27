BRIEF- R&I affirms NTT Urban Development's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
July 26 Timberland Bancorp Eps Increases 16% Year
* Board of directors approved a 13% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.09 per common share
* Over-Year to $0.36 for third fiscal quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.36
* Q3 revenue rose 9 percent to $10.37 million
* Qtrly net interest income increased 9% to $7.62 million from $6.98 million for comparable quarter one year ago
MILAN, May 19 EU Competition authorities have asked Italian banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca to raise 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in private capital as a condition to approve their request for state aid, a source close to the matter said on Friday.