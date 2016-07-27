July 26 Western Energy Services Corp :

* Western energy services corp. Releases second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.33

* Capital budget for 2016 of $7 million remains unchanged

* Q2 loss earnings per share view c$0.13, revenue view c$12.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 operating revenue decreased by $18.3 million to $12.4 million in 2016 as compared to $30.7 million in 2015

* Q2 revenue $12.89 million versus $32.03 million last year

