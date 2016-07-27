July 27 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* Hilton reports second quarter results and progress on planned spin transactions

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net unit growth was 10,400 rooms in q2 contributing to a 7 percent growth in managed and franchised rooms from 2015

* Hilton worldwide sees 2016 net unit growth to be approximately 45,000 rooms to 50,000 rooms

* 2016 system-wide revpar is expected to increase between 2.0 percent and 4.0 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis

* After completion of proposed spinoff transactions, hilton's 2016 pro forma adjusted ebitda expected to be between $1,750 million and $1,800 million

* System-Wide comparable revpar increased 2.9 percent for q2 on a currency neutral basis from same period in 2015

* Remains on track to complete spin transactions by year end

* 2016 diluted eps, before special items, is projected to be between $1.00 and $1.04

* 2016 diluted eps, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $0.87 and $0.91

* Q3 system-wide revpar is expected to increase between 2.0 percent and 4.0 percent

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $11.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

