CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Speedway Motorsports Inc Qtrly Non
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gaap diluted earnings per share $0.60
* Speedway Motorsports reports results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016 and reaffirms full year 2016 guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.60
* Q2 revenue $175.7 million
* Reaffirms FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share view $0.90 to $1.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)