July 27 Supervalu Inc

* Q1 save-a-lot net sales were $1.43 billion, compared to $1.41 billion last year,

* Supervalu reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $5.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.3 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly save-a-lot network identical store sales were negative 1.4 percent

* Qtrly identical store sales for corporate stores within save-a-lot network were negative 1.0 percent