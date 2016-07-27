July 27 Simon Property Group Inc :

* Reports second quarter 2016 results and raises quarterly dividend and full year 2016 guidance

* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share

* Qtrly funds from operations was $952.9 million, or $2.63 per diluted share

* Currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.04 to $6.12 per diluted share for year ending December 31, 2016

* Comparable property NOI growth for three months ended June 30, 2016 was 3.2 pct

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $10.77 to $10.85

* Occupancy as of June 30, 2016 was 95.9 pct percent versus 96.1 pct percent last year

* Q2 FFO per share view $2.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $2.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 FFO per share view $10.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S