CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Marine Products Corp :
* Marine products corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.13
* Q2 sales rose 9.4 percent to $65.07 million
* At end of Q2, dealer inventory was lower than at end of Q1, and order backlog had increased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)