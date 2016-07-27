July 27 Marine Products Corp :

* Marine products corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 sales rose 9.4 percent to $65.07 million

* At end of Q2, dealer inventory was lower than at end of Q1, and order backlog had increased