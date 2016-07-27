July 27 Coca-Cola Co :

* Coca-Cola company reports second quarter 2016 results

* Full-year comparable currency neutral income before taxes (structurally adjusted) outlook remains 6 pct to 8 pct

* Expects full-year comparable EPS to be down 4 pct to 7 pct versus prior year's comparable EPS of $2.00

* Still beverage volume grew 4 pct year to date and 2 pct in the quarter

* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full-year 2016 organic revenues now expected to grow 3 pct

* Q2 net operating revenue $11,539 million versus $12,156 million

* Qtrly total company organic revenue up 3 percent

* Qtrly North America unit case volume up 1 percent

* Targeting full-year 2016 net share repurchases of $2.0 to $2.5 billion

* For Q3,based on current spot rates, currency to be 2 pt headwind on comparable revenues and 2 to 3 pt headwind on comparable income before taxes

* Qtrly total company unit case volume flat versus last year

* Net impact of structural items is expected to be a 3 point headwind on comparable income before taxes in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: