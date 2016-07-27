July 27 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

* Labcorp announces agreement to acquire sequenom

* Deal for an equity value of $302 million

* Would acquire all of outstanding shares of sequenom in a cash tender offer for $2.40 per share

* Deal has total enterprise value of approximately $371 million

* Says board of directors of sequenom, having determined that offer and merger are advisable

* Jp morgan is acting as financial advisor to sequenom in connection with transaction, and cooley llp is providing legal advice

* Says barclays is acting as financial advisor to labcorp, and hogan lovells is providing legal advice