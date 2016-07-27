CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Altria Reports 2016 Second :
* Altria estimates total pre-tax restructuring charges in connection with initiative of approximately $140 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter and first-half results; raises full-year earnings guidance
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.81 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.84
* Q2 revenue $6.5 billion
* Q2 revenue view $5.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect that its 2016 full-year effective tax rate on operations will be approximately 35.3%.
* Altria raises its guidance for 2016 full-year adjusted diluted EPS to a range of $3.01 to $3.07
* During h1 2016, Altria recorded pre-tax charges of $124 million and expects remaining charges to be incurred during balance of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)