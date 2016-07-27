CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Six Flags Entertainment Corp :
* Six flags says Q2 revenue helped by 2% increase in attendance, 2% increase in guest spending per capita, and a 132% increase in international licensing revenue
* Record revenue for first half 2016 at six flags
* Q2 revenue $407 million versus I/B/E/S view $406.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.64
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)