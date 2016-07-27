July 27 Rockwell Automation Inc:

* Rockwell automation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.55

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.46

* Q3 sales $1.474 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.49 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 reported sales growth to decline by 7%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.91, revenue view $5.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rockwell Automation Inc says revising fiscal 2016 EPS guidance on lower sales

* Sees 2016 diluted EPS $5.43 - $5.63

* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS $5.80 - $6.00

* Sees FY 16 organic sales to decline by 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)