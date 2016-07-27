July 27 Inventure Foods Inc:

* Inventure Foods reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 revenue $69.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)