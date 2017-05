July 27 Silicon Laboratories Inc :

* Silicon Labs announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Qtrly revenue $174.9 million versus $164.9 million

* Sees q3 revenue $171 million to $176 million

* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.61 to $0.67

* Sees q3 gaap earnings per share $0.27 to $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $170.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $173.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: