July 27 Flotek Industries Inc :

* Flotek Industries, Inc. reports $30 million common stock private placement

* Flotek Industries Inc says will use proceeds of private placement to fund acquisition of International Polymerics, Inc

* Flotek Industries Inc says entered into subscription agreements to sell an aggregate of 2.5 million shares of common stock at a price of $12.52per share

* Flotek Industries Inc says will also use proceeds of private placement to repay indebtedness under company's secured credit facility