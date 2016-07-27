July 27 Owens Corning Reports Second :

* Q2 earnings per share $1.19

* Q2 sales $1.55 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company expects full-year adjusted ebit of $700 million or more

* Capital additions in 2016 are expected to total approximately $385 million

* "company expects an environment consistent with consensus expectations for u.s. Housing starts and moderate global growth"

* Says plans to invest $110 million in expansion of its composites operations in india to serve growing indian market

* Owens Corning says in insulation, company continues to expect slightly negative revenue growth and relatively flat margins for full year

* In roofing co now expects low double-digit growth of u.s. Asphalt shingle market for 2016

* For roofing, company anticipates second-half shipments to be slightly down to flat versus prior year

* In insulation, company continues to expect slightly negative revenue growth and relatively flat margins for full year