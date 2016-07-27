July 27 T-mobile US Inc :

* Qtrly branded postpaid phone arpu of $47.11, up 1.9% qoq

* Narrowing adjusted ebitda target to $9.8 to $10.1 billion from $9.7 to $10.2 billion for fy 2016

* Maintaining guidance of $4.5 to $4.8 billion of cash capital expenditures for FY 2016

* Mobile US Inc - qtrly total revenues of $9.2 billion, up 12.8% yoy

* Q2 revenue view $9.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says cash capital expenditures for fy2016 are expected to be in range of $4.5 to $4.8 billion, unchanged from previous guidance

* Mobile US says FY guidance includes aggregate impact of leasing and data stash now expected to be $0.8-$1.0 billion, $0.6 billion spectrum gain in q1

* Branded postpaid average billings per user (abpu) was $62.59 in q2 of 2016

* Mobile again delivers industry-leading customer and financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly 1.9 million total net adds

* Qtrly $2.5 billion adjusted ebitda, up 35.6% yoy

* Qtrly branded postpaid phone churn of 1.27%, down 6 bps qarter over quarter and 5 bps year over year

* FY guidance range for branded postpaid net adds increased to 3.4 to 3.8 million from 3.2 to 3.6 million

* Branded postpaid average revenue per user (arpu) of $47.11 in q2 of 2016 was up 1.9%, down 2.2% year-over-year

* Qtrly $6.9 billion service revenues, up 12.1% yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: