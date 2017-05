July 27 Angie's List Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Angie's list reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $83.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.2 million

* Q2 operations and support expense was $10.2 million, a decrease from $15.5 million in year-ago quarter

* Q2 expenses down due to implementation of a digital content distribution strategy, and lower compensation and personnel-related costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: