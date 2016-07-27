July 27 On Assignment Inc :

* Sees q3 revenues of $618.0 million to $628.0 million

* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.83 to $0.86

* On Assignment reports results for second quarter of 2016

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 revenue $608.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $600 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 earnings per share of $0.53 to $0.56

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $624.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S