July 27 Southern Co :

* Kilowatt-Hour sales to retail customers in southern company's four-state service area decreased 1.6 percent in Q2 of 2016

* Southern company reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 revenue $4.45 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.47 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total energy sales to southern company's customers, including wholesale sales, decreased 0.6 percent in q2 of 2016

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share 77 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)