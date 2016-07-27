CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
* Says Selinexor has received orphan drug designation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma
* Karyopharm announces phase 1B Selinexor Sarcoma data published in journal of clinical oncology
* Says topline data from phase 2 portion Of seal study are expected in mid 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)