July 27 Diana Containerships Inc

* Quarterly loss per share $0.88

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.57, revenue view $10.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Time charter revenues, net of prepaid charter revenue amortization, were $8.0 million for Q2 of 2016, compared to $17.3 million

* Quarterly net loss of $8.0 million for Q2 of 2016, compared to a net income of $0.9 million for respective period of 2015

* Will suspend quarterly cash dividend on its common shares effective with quarter ended 30 June, 2016

* Decision to suspend dividend reflects board's determination to preserve liquidity to manage current market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: