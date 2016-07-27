July 27 Dime Community Bancshares Inc :

* Net interest income in Q2 of 2016 was $35.6 million, an increase of $979,000 over Q1 of 2016

* Dime Community Bancshares, In Reports strong quarterly earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S