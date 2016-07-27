CORRECTED-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
July 27 Natural Health Trends Corp
* Natural Health Trends reports strong second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.07
* Q2 revenue rose 15 percent to $80.4 million
* Q2 earnings per share $1.29 excluding items
* Increased quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.07 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)