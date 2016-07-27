July 27 Kronos Inc

* Q3 revenue $309.7 million

* Qtrly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $94.7 million

* Nearly 90 percent of new customer bookings came from an array of Kronos cloud offerings

* Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) now represents more than 60 percent of total revenue