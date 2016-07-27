BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment from Lam Research
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)
July 27 Anavex Life Sciences:
* Anavex presents 31-week efficacy data from phase 2a study of ANAVEX 2-73 in alzheimer's patients at AAIC 2016
* Overall, efficacy results demonstrate "converging and consistent" response for all quantitative endpoints through 31 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Xiamen subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$539 million ($17.84 million)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report